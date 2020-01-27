United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for fourth-quarter 2019 have been moving down over the past month. The company is likely to gain from efforts to improve its cost structure, operations and profitability under the asset revitalization program. The company’s strategic investments at Mon Valley should also boost its capability and efficiency. Moreover, the Big River investment will boost the company’s position in high-margin steel-end markets. However, higher maintenance outage costs are likely to hurt profitability in 2019. Challenging market conditions are also affecting U.S. Steel’s USSE unit. Weaker U.S. steel prices and a slowdown in steel demand in China are other concerns. Weaker U.S. steel prices will weigh on the company’s earnings in 2019. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Shares of X opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 3.03. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in United States Steel by 254.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 132,771 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $874,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $145,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 84.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

