United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Cowen

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on X. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.62.

X stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,048,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,063,699. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

