United States Steel (X) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE X opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on X. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

