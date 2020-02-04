United Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.735 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

United Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. United Technologies has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Technologies to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

NYSE UTX traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,693. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.88 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

