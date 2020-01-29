United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10, RTT News reports. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $155.53.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on United Technologies to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

