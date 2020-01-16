United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Price Target Raised to $170.00

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.54. 2,474,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,242. United Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.30 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

