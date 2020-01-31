United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) PT Raised to $175.00

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.27.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.00. 4,377,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,498. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

