United Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 9,140 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,007% compared to the average daily volume of 826 put options.

NYSE:UTX opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

