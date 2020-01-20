United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.09.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $93.13. 476,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,858. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

