United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.09.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.13. The stock had a trading volume of 476,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?