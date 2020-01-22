United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 1,025. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. United Utilities Group traded as high as GBX 1,002.24 ($13.18) and last traded at GBX 998.40 ($13.13), with a volume of 43340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UU. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total value of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 937.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

