United Utilities Group (LON:UU) PT Raised to GBX 1,025 at Royal Bank of Canada

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

Shares of UU traded up GBX 19.30 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). 1,981,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 924.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 841.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 989 ($13.01).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

