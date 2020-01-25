United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock remained flat at $$26.15 during trading on Wednesday. 671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.51.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also: Commodities