UnitedHealth Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $343.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.89 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UNH opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.67 and its 200-day moving average is $258.50. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $270.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Golden Cross