UnitedHealth Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $298.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.42. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

