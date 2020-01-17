UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $333.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $325.00 to $333.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.21. 1,794,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.32. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

