Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,170,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 28,510,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $263.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 38,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 132,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at $11,006,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 729,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 504,498 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNIT. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

