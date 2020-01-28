Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Down 36.3% in January

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.73. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

