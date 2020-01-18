Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $196.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.85. The company had a trading volume of 266,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average of $196.53. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $92.89 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,876,081.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Universal Display by 101,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

