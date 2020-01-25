Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.07. 558,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.88 and its 200 day moving average is $197.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

