Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.16

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.16 and traded as high as $54.58. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 65,649 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $734.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $200.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $243,303.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $117,013.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $144,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,343 shares of company stock worth $703,033 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4,831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

