Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.97

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.97 and last traded at $125.97, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth $274,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

