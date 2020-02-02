Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NYSE:UHS opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $144.09.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

