Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the highest is $2.68. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $9.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $9.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 656,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.64. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

