Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.26. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

