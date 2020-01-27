Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 162,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTI. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

