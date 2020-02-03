Universal (UVV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $475.92 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. Universal has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

