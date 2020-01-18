Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Unum Group has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

