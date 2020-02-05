Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.66-5.82 EPS.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

