Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 81,532 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 392.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Unum Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 228,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

