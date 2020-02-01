Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. 3,354,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,869. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

