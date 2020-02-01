Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.75, 531,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 306,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. Research analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

