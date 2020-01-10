UOB Acquires Vietnam Asset Manager

UOB Asset Management will acquire VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company, pending regulatory approval.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UOB Asset Management has agreed to initially acquire 1.13 million ordinary shares from VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company from individual Nguyen Xuan Minh. The deal for the firm’s 24.53 percent shareholding is valued at VND113,680 million ($4.9 million), according to a report.After regulators approve the deal, another 3.47 million ordinary shares, or 75.47 percent of issued share capital, will be acquired by UOB Asset Management making VAM Vietnam Fund Management Joint Stock Company its subsidiary RegionalizationAccording to a release, the acquisition considered various factors including capital, net asset value and asset under management of VAM. The acquisition is also expected to further strengthen UOB Asset Management’s presence in Asia, in line with its regionalization plans. As of October 31 this year, VAM’s net asset value was around VND26 billion ($1.1 million) and it had assets under management of approximately VND114 billion ($4.9 million).