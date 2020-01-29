Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPLD. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $979.33 million, a PE ratio of -40.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

