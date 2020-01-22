Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 177.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

