Upland Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,069% compared to the average volume of 86 put options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UPLD stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,078,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,378,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2,452.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 268,468 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments