Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 1,123 Shares

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,123 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $11,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,380 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $14,931.60.

On Monday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $12,622.61.

Upwork stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,151,000 after buying an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,544,000 after buying an additional 2,302,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 1,135,471 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $8,493,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

