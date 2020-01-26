Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.19

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 2641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. First Analysis assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,864. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

