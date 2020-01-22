Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) Shares Down 1.8%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:UEC) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87, approximately 636,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 478,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Uranium Energy (NASDAQ:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

