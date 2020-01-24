Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.88. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 527,983 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 502.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 113.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

