Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Short Interest Down 14.1% in January

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,875. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,145,000 after acquiring an additional 282,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,078,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

