Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Short Interest Update

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 915,970 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 212,697 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,475,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URGN opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

