Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

URGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 7,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,504. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

