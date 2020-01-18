Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. National Securities started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.85. 244,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,945. Urogen Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $723.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Schoenberg acquired 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

