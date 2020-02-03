Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. National Securities began coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $605.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $42.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 and sold 2,635 shares worth $74,795. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urogen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com