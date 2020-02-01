Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UROV. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of UROV stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $13.24. 26,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,562. The company has a market cap of $404.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

