Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urovant Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.69.

UROV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,401. The company has a market cap of $432.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.97. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,420,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

