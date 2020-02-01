Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of UBP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. 2,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. Company insiders own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 77.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.