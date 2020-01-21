US Capital Advisors Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE VLO opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

