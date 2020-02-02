US Capital Advisors Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of EQT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $21.86.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EQT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,832,000 after purchasing an additional 788,694 shares during the last quarter. Share Andrew L. boosted its stake in EQT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 5,753,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in EQT by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 922,071 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EQT by 1,606.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1,910.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

